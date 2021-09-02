Person shot at downtown Spokane Bank of America, suspect still on the loose

A shooting Thursday at the downtown Bank of America left one victim in the hospital and a suspect still on the loose.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a call from security at the bank located at the intersection of Howard Street and Sprague Avenue that a person had been shot. The caller said both the victim and suspect walked away from the scene after the shooting, according to a news release from the Spokane police department.

Officers were able to quickly respond, locate and perform medical aid on the victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

While the flood of officers was able to quickly locate the victim, the suspect was not found at the scene and police are still searching for him. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the news release.

Spokane police ask anyone in the area that witnessed the incident to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.