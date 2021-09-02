Seattle fire injures 1, involves 13 boats near marina
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 2, 2021
Associated Press
SEATTLE – Firefighters responded to a warehouse fire near a marina in Seattle early Thursday that injured one person.
The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near South Park Marina and required assistance from multiple departments to contain. Thirteen boats were caught in the blaze, officials said.
The fire was under control as of 5:39 a.m., according to King County Fire District 2.
The injured person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
The Seattle Times reported fire officials are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the blaze.
