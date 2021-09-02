Spokane Valley Fire roundup: Firefighters douse garage fire after neighbors’ attempts with garden hoses

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

A dog was rescued, and a house saved from fire by crews with the Spokane Valley Fire Department recently after firefighters were called to the 2700 block of South Bowdish Road at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from all four sides of a garage and neighbors who had called 911 to report the fire were trying to put out the flames with garden hoses, said department spokeswoman Julie Happy. Some neighbors, who were unsure if the resident was home or not, had attempted to kick in the door of the home.

The home was searched and no one was there except for a dog, who was removed. Crews were able to put the garage fire out before it spread to the home. No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Other calls Aug. 23-29

Aug. 23: A downed electrical line was reported in the area of Eighth and Bradley at 12:57 p.m. Crews discovered that a road construction truck had struck and pulled down the line, which appeared to be a cable television line, not a power line.

Aug. 24: Smoldering bark next to a shed in the 9100 block of East Trent Avenue was reported at 6:24 a.m. The smoldering fire was deep in the ground and was doused thoroughly with water from the fire hydrant next to it. A vehicle fire was reported on the north shoulder of Interstate 90 near the Broadway exit at 4:03 p.m. When crews arrived, the fire had been mostly put out by bystanders with fire extinguishers.

Aug. 25: A car crashed into a garage in the area of East 16th Avenue and South Blake Road at 11:54 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate the incident.

Aug. 26: A possible brush fire was reported in a field in the area of East Third Avenue and South Hodges Road. Crews saw a man walking away and found a small campfire. The fire was put out.

Aug. 27: An illegal fire was reported in the area of East Dalton Avenue and North Dale Lane at 11:05 p.m. A fire was found in the backyard of a residence where the homeowner was burning yard debris in a portable fire pit. The man was informed that there is a burn ban in place and burning yard waste is not allowed. The fire was put out.

Aug. 28: A motorcycle vs. boat crash was reported at Argonne Road and Sinto Avenue at 9:53 a.m. The rider was injured in the crash. A multiple vehicle crash was reported at Trent Avenue and Argonne Road at 6:23 p.m. Several people were injured and taken to local hospitals.

Aug. 29: A woman was hit by a car that then left the area at 12:06 a.m. in the 15500 block of East Sprague Avenue. The woman was taken to a local hospital. A brush fire was reported between East Appleway Avenue and Interstate 90 at 12:18 p.m. A column of smoke was spotted and crews found a 40-foot by 40-foot fire. The fire was put out.

By the numbers: Crews responded to 490 calls the week of Aug. 23-29, including 415 calls for emergency medical services. Other responses included 23 fires, a driver who was accidentally locked outside of their car after a minor vehicle accident, three false fire alarms at the Fairfield Inn in the 8900 block of East Mission Avenue and a woman who called to report being stuck inside a car wash for 20 minutes.

Nina Culver can be reached at nculver47@gmail.com.