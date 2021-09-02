From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jason L. Race and Shelby L. Thorsen, both of Spokane.

Samuel P. Stickel and Arika Z. Lewis, both of Spokane.

David R. Baker and Samantha B. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

James R. Baker and Brenda L. Ewell, both of Spokane.

Adan G. M. Sykes and Jon B. Kellum, both of Spokane.

James A. Jaffin and Priyanka N. Bushana, both of Spokane.

Logan W. Miller and Jessica L. Guske, both of Lincoln, Nebraska.

Veniamin S. Kruglyi and Yana O. Lisovenko, both of Spokane.

Edward I. Kawewehi and Taryn G. Kenney, both of Spokane.

Brian R. McGaugh, of Spokane, and Michelle R. Clark, of Cheney.

Curtis A. Armstrong and Jill E. Brecht, both of Mead.

Adam D. Hertzberg and Emily M. Rusher, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Morsa Investments LLC v. Aaron L. Lowe, restitution of premises.

Randy Courchaine v. Matthew Buchmann, restitution of premises.

Stanley Orlowski, et al., v. Carlos Guerrero, et al., seeking quiet title.

Makalie Schile, et al., v. Jonathan Mogus, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

River City Management LLC v. Justin Springer, restitution of premises.

Hieu Pham, et al., v. Maryjane Wallick, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Mark Carpenter, et al., v. Ryan F. Holbrook, et al., medical malpractice.

Lyudmila Senchenko, et al., v. James R. Winters, seeking quiet title.

Peter Vasilenko, et al., v. Lorie E. Earl, seeking quiet title.

Denise Kliewer v. Kenneth Orrino, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Teachworth, Christopher L. and Letner, Starlette C. J.

Bowlby, Naomi N. and Kyle B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Charles E. Green, 59; restitution to be determined, 60 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Danny M. Willis, 38; 45 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent exposure with sexual motivation.

Tyler B. Morlan, 29; $35,244.64 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Anthony C. Burke, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Danny M. Willis, 38; 15 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Matthew A. Paris, 37; $244.75 restitution, 10 days in jail with credit given for one day served and nine days converted to electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence and driving with suspended license.

Michael L. Rider, 28; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ray C. Tinney, also known as Raymond C. Tinney, Ray C. Wetmore and Raymond C. Wetmore-Tinney, 49; restitution to be determined, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Maurice D. Lofton, 40; 125 days in jail with credit given for 125 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Taylor Zorrozua, 20; no penalties, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Fernando Avila Jr., 36; $15 fine, 75 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to indecent liberties-domestic violence, second-degree assault-domestic violence, tampering with a witness-domestic violence and violation of order-domestic violation.

Gisele M. Thompson, 35; restitution to be determined, six months in jail with credit given for 48 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault (DUI/reckless) and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Jillian A. Rathburn, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, no-contact order violation.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Elisa R. Adams, 41; $150 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, theft.

Nicholas W. Finley, 33; $3,754.45 restitution, 46 days in jail, two counts of driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee Maurer

Luis A. Lopez, Jr., 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 24 months probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.