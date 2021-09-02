What’s Worth Watching: ‘What We Do in the Shadows,’ ‘Dug Days,’ Marie Kondo, ‘Billions,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’

With a little drama and a whole lot of comedy, this week’s streaming premieres will feature a few new favorites among many long-awaited returns.

“What We Do in the Shadows” (2019)

Set in the same universe as the 2014 mockumentary horror film of the same name, “What We Do in the Shadows” follows a new trio of incompetent vampires – Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) – their energy vampire roommate, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), and Nandor’s familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), on a series of doomed, laugh-out-loud adventures through Staten Island. Returning for a third season, “What We Do in the Shadows” is available on Hulu.

“Dug Days” (2021)

Spinning off Pixar’s “Up,” “Dug Days” is a series of five new animated shorts chronicling the adventures of a distractible but adorable talking dog named Dug. “Dug Days” is available on Disney+.

“Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo” (2021)

Marie Kondo, author of “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up,” puts her organizational skills to work once more, this time helping a series of small-business owners find a work/life balance that “sparks joy.” “Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo” is available on Netflix.

“Billions” (2016)

A long way from his humble beginnings, billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damien Lewis) feels the world he has built threatening to crumble when Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti), district attorney for southern New York, starts digging for evidence against him. Axelrod, it seems, has let his ambitions get the better of him, and Rhoades is determined to bring him down. After months of waiting, the second half of season five will premiere online Sunday. “Billions” is available on Hulu.

“Only Murders in the Building” (2021)

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez), a trio of true crime enthusiast neighbors, start their own investigation podcast after a murder in their apartment building places all of the residents under suspicion. The first two episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” are available on Hulu.