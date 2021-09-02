Woman dead after medical incident caused car crash near Riverside State Park

A 61-year-old Deer Park woman died after a medical incident caused her to crash her car near Riverside State Park last week.

Diana C. Balam was driving on State Route 291 just North of Spokane on Saturday when a medical incident caused her to cross the center line and hit an embankment on the southbound side of the road.

She was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center, where she died, according to the Washington State Patrol.