Clark County man accused of stealing $12,000 from Subway

By Jessica Prokop (Vancouver, Wash.) Columbian

A Clark County man who worked at a Subway restaurant is accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from the business.

Michael Wayne Marquiss, 29, made a first appearance Thursday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons for first-degree theft. Judge David Gregerson ordered Marquiss be booked and released within 72 hours. Marquiss is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 14, records show.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Tony Rizzo reported a Subway employee, identified as Marquiss, was stealing from the business, 322 S.E. 192nd Ave., between June 2019 and October 2020.

Marquiss was fired in October, and at that time, allegedly apologized for the thefts, the affidavit states. Store accounting records were examined, and it was discovered that the thefts totaled $11,887.83, court records say.

Rizzo said Marquiss would make a sale to a customer. He would then cancel the sale, and when no one was around, he would open the cash register and withdraw the amount he had canceled. He did this several times during a shift, according to court documents.