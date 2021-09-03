Culinary calendar

Culinary

Cooking Class: Pho With Chef Lesa – Learn how to make, garnish and enjoy pho ga, a delicious chicken and rice noodle soup. Also make crispy Vietnamese spring rolls filled with shredded pork, noodles and served with nuoc cham sauce and a black rice pudding with coconut cream and topped with fruit for dessert. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Barbecue and Bands – Broccoli beef kabobs with sides and drink of choice, including beer or wine. Featuring live music from Vinyl Instinct. First come, first served. Thursday, 5-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Ravioli With Chef Lisa Marie – Start with bruschetta loaded with traditional authentic Italian flavors, then learn to make fresh Italian ravioli with meat and cheese filling accompanied by caprese salad. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cheese and Charcuterie Board Class – Learn how to select, cut, arrange and decorate a charcuterie board. Visit wanderlustdelicato.com to register. Saturday, 4 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $55. (509) 822-7087.

Wine Class: Wine Is for Music – Honor the anniversary of Johnny Cash’s 2003 passing with spicy and cool wines. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Provence Première Partie With Chef Patricia – Make a warm zucchini and goat cheese terrine with bell pepper and tomato coulis, followed by “Calamar Farci a la Setoise,” a specialty from the town of Sete on the Mediterranean coast with calamari stuffed with pork and cooked in tomato garlic sauce. For dessert, make “Blanc Manger,” an almond cream flavored with orange blossom water and cinnamon. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

15th Anniversary Sale Event – It’s 50%-70% door buster deals, 20% storewide sales, 30%-70% off clearance items, demos and door prizes. Sept. 15-17, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. (509) 328-3335.

Cooking Class: Mexico City With Chef Columba – Learn to make Mexico City’s famous tacos al pastor, a taco of citrus and chili-marinated pork topped with caramelized pineapple and salsa verde. Sept. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.