News >  Idaho

Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

UPDATED: Fri., Sept. 3, 2021

Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho — Police in Pocatello, Idaho, are investigating a local funeral home after they said a state health inspector contacted them about the business.

The Idaho State Journal reported the Ada County Coroner’s office is delivering a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to the Downard Funeral Home to store the bodies that were being held at the business during the investigation.

Few details were available about the investigation, and the funeral home’s owner couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. A call to the business went unanswered Friday.

The Pocatello Police Department said investigators were obtaining a warrant to search the buisness after a badly decomposed body was found there. The department is working with several agencies on the investigation including the Idaho Board of Morticians and Southeastern Idaho Public Health.

