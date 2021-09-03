Prep football: Anthony Aguirre’s touchdown lifts Ferris over Mead in season opener

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and Idaho.

Ferris 7, Mead 3: Anthony Aguirre caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Paxton Page in the first half and the visiting Saxons (1-0) beat the Panthers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium.

The Panthers’ LJ Harm converted a 22-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut into the Saxons’ lead.

Page finished 11 of 16 with 125 yards passing for Ferris.

Mead’s Schuyler Harkness led all rushers with 18 carries for 72 yards.

In other 4A/3A action, visiting Central Valley lost to Eastmont 33-31 and Mt. Spokane shut out Cheney 54-0.

2A

West Valley 35, Newport 17: Raesean Eaton threw three touchdown passes and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Grizzlies (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Eaton connected with Kamron Holley for a 16-yard TD in the first quarter, and again in the third for 14-yard score.

Eaton finished 7 of 10 for 82 yards and rushed six times for 30 yards.

Bear Smith had touchdown runs of 17 and 4 yards for Newport.

Timberlake 37, Shadle Park 21: Ashton Peightal threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers (1-1) beat the Highlanders (0-1) in a nonleague game in Spirit Lake.

James Billingsley and Kale Paslay added two touchdowns apiece for Timberlake.

Natreven Dickerson, Tryson Town and Liam Johnston scored touchdowns for Shadle Park.

Colville 47, Rogers 14: Rhett Foulkes scored on runs of 58 and 27 yards and Colville topped the Pirates in a nonleague game.

Hunter Gleave added touchdown runs of 6 and 20 yards for Colville.

In other GSL 2A action, visiting East Valley edged Deer Park 17-15, Moscow edged visiting Clarkston 40-33 and Zillah handled visiting Pullman 34-0.

Northeast A

Lakeside (WA) 42, St. Maries 21: Kole Hunsaker threw for 142 yards with two touchdowns and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Lumberjacks (0-2). Dylan Larson rushed for 85 yards with two touchdowns for St. Maries.

Medical Lake 28, Priest River 0: Details were unavailable.

Riverside 28, Ephrata 7: Details were unavailable.

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 40, Reardan 0: Aidan Tibbetts scored three touchdowns and the visiting Crusaders (1-0) defeated the Indians (0-1). Jonny Lester recorded two sacks for Northwest Christian.

Lake Roosevelt 12, Chewelah 7: Details were unavailable.

Davenport 40, Colfax 14: Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 18, Liberty 7: Details were unavailable.

Northeast 1B

Odessa 72, DeSales 26: Daeton Deise had 20 carries for 264 yards with six touchdowns and the Tigers (1-0) beat the visiting Irish (0-1). Davey McMillan had eight carries for 164 yards with one touchdown for the Tigers. Deise added ten tackles on defense

Pomeroy 84, Waterville 6: Trent Gwinn rushed for 117 yards with four touchdowns and the Pirates (1-0) defeated the visiting Shockers (0-1). Sid Bales added 158 rushing yards with one touchdown for Pomeroy.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 24, Sandpoint 22: Brayden Bengston threw two first-half touchdown passes and the visiting Vikings (1-1) held off a late charge by the Bulldogs (1-1) in a nonleague game. Gerrit Cox ran the threw for a touchdown for Sandpoint.

Rigby 49, Post Falls 14: Details were unavailable.

Lakeland 39, British Columbia Christian Academy 14.

Kellogg 62, Corvallis 14.

Bonners Ferry 43, Grangeville 0.

Thompson Falls (MT) 44, Mullan 26.

Clark Fork 45, Wallace 14.

Deary 38, Lakeside (ID) 18.

Kendrick 72, Kootenai 0.