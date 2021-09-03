Spokane Indians rally in the sixth, down Tri-City 5-2

Niko Decolati and Daniel Cope fueled a three-run rally in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians held off the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 in the fourth game of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Friday.

The Indians (60-46) took a one-game lead over Everett (59-47) for first place. The AquaSox fell to Vancouver 9-7.

Spokane’s Hunter Stovall went 0 for 4, ending a 21-game hitting streak.

Spokane’s Grant Lavigne led the sixth off with a walk and went to second on a single by Aaron Schunk. Stovall grounded out to move both runners up, then Decolati laced a single to left to score Lavigne.

After a pitching change, Cope doubled to left to bring in Decolati to make it 5-2.

Indians starter Trent Fennell went four innings and allowed no hits with five strikeouts. Jared Biddy and Stephen Jones finished the last 3⅓ innings scoreless to preserve the lead.

The Indians got on top early. With two down in the first, Brenton Doyle drew a walk, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Lavigne.

The Indians doubled their lead in the fifth. Decolati led off with a walk, went to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Cope.

Tri-City rallied for two runs in the sixth, including an RBI single by Kyren Paris.