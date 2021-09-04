No. 20 Washington’s offense absent in first loss to Montana in over 100 years

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

In the second quarter of Saturday’s game inside Husky Stadium, former Washington quarterback Jake Browning was shown on the video board. Browning – who holds Husky records for passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and victories by a quarterback, among many others – smiled, tipped his head back and polished off a beer.

Considering No. 20 Washington’s performance, he might have needed one.

Entering the game Saturday, Montana held a 1-17-1 overall record against Washington. Its lone victory was 18-14 in Seattle on Oct. 16, 1920 – nearly 101 years ago. In their last meeting, UW scored 63 points and produced 506 total yards in a breezy 63-7 victory.

Saturday, in its first game in front of fans in 645 days, UW lost 13-7 in one of the most embarrassing performances in program history.

The fans should have stayed home, where the beer is a whole lot cheaper.

Against a Montana team that lost its past two games against FBS opponents by a combined score of 98-10, Washington managed seven measly points. They came on the opening drive of the game – a nine-play, 78-yard march that included 34 rushing yards by Richard Newton and a 1-yard quarterback sneak score by second-year starter Dylan Morris.

In the six drives that followed before half, UW collected 6 total rushing yards.

It didn’t help that Washington’s top three wide receivers – Terrell Bynum, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan – were each unavailable, and Texas Tech transfer Ja’Lynn Polk left the game early as well. While McMillan injured his hand midway through fall camp, Bynum and Odunze were listed as starters on UW’s depth chart on Monday, only to be unexpectedly absent – like the rest of the offense.

But Washington’s offensive ineptitude was even more wide-ranging. A Husky offensive line that surrendered just one sack against four Pac-12 opponents last season allowed two of them in the first two quarters Saturday. And while he completed 17 of 23 passes for 139 yards in the first half, Dylan Morris threw his first interception of the season as well – a pass behind tight end Devin Culp that was tipped in the air and picked by Montana safety Gavin Robertson. A second Morris pick followed late in the third quarter, extinguishing a possible scoring drive.

Not to be outdone by its offense, UW placekicker Peyton Henry missed a 49-yard field goal attempt that would have extended the Huskies’ lead as well.

Washington’s defense got off to an equally unimpressive start – allowing a 37-yard scamper by Montana running back Xavier Harris that led to a field goal on the Griz’s opening drive of the game. And after rebounding for much of the next two quarters, Bob Gregory’s defense cracked again – surrendering a 10-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a Cam Humphrey dive into the end zone from 4 yards out that gave Montana a 10-7 lead with 10:35 left to play.

Instead of answering, UW’s offense went three-and-out thanks to a 12-yard sack. When Montana got the ball back, it promptly unleashed a grinding 11-play, 42-yard drive that ended in another field goal.

Then, trailing 13-7 on fourth-and-two with 1:33 left, Morris’ pass rattled off the hands of Giles Jackson to give the ball back. And after Montana missed a field goal just 21 seconds later, Morris threw his third interception of the game from the Griz 43-yard line to seal defeat.

Late in the third quarter on Saturday, a “Montana Grizzlies” chant grew inside Husky Stadium. Before the fourth, the Griz bounced in a team-wide huddle at midfield.

Meanwhile, in the first game where beer was sold throughout Husky Stadium, Browning must not have been the only one who needed one.