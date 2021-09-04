No. 25 WSU volleyball team falls to UNLV

From Staff reports

Washington State’s stay in the national volleyball rankings appears to be over.

The No. 25 Cougars dropped to 0-4 this season with a four-set loss Saturday at UNLV.

After losing the first set 25-22, the Cougars rebounded with a 25-21 victory in the second. But the Rebels took the final two sets by 25-19 and 25-22 scores.

Mariena Hayden led UNLV (3-2) with a match-high 18 kills.

Magda Jehlarova paced the Cougars with 11 kills and a .476 hitting percentage. Hannah Pukis had 30 assists and Logann Golden added 15 digs and three service aces.

WSU is scheduled to play host to the Cougar Challenge on Thursday through Saturday, with Gonzaga, Long Beach State and Northern Iowa traveling to Pullman.