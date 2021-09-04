Police arrest suspect in Spokane Valley shooting on first-degree murder warrant
UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 4, 2021
Police on Saturday arrested the primary suspect in a Spokane Valley shooting August 26.
A caller reported that Sabrina M. Heaton was sitting in his vehicle in a Spokane Valley parking lot. Police found Heaton with the information given, and arrested her without incident.
Police suspect Heaton of shooting an unidentified male on August 26 after a dispute over a vehicle, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department press release. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of N. Best in Spokane Valley.
The victim had life-threatening injuries after the shooting, but was in the hospital in stable condition as of Wednesday.
Heaton was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the attempted murder first-degree warrant, with her bond set at $1 million.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.