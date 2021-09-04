The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 77° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Police arrest suspect in Spokane Valley shooting on first-degree murder warrant

UPDATED: Sat., Sept. 4, 2021

By Nico Portuondo nicop@spokesman.com(509) 459-5140

Police on Saturday arrested the primary suspect in a Spokane Valley shooting August 26.

A caller reported that Sabrina M. Heaton was sitting in his vehicle in a Spokane Valley parking lot. Police found Heaton with the information given, and arrested her without incident.

Police suspect Heaton of shooting an unidentified male on August 26 after a dispute over a vehicle, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department press release. The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of N. Best in Spokane Valley.

The victim had life-threatening injuries after the shooting, but was in the hospital in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Heaton was booked into the Spokane County Jail on the attempted murder first-degree warrant, with her bond set at $1 million.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Pacific NW