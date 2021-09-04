TV Take: A game that began with joyous returning fans ended in heartbreak for WSU

Vince Grippi The Spokesman-Review

A game that began with joy as fans returned to the newly christened Gesa Field ended with heartbreak, at least for Washington State.

The Cougars coughed up a 12-point lead in the final 12 minutes and lost 26-23 to Utah State on Saturday night.

“It was just too easy, too easy,” former Notre Dame coach Bob Davie, serving as the Pac-12 Network’s analyst, said of the game-winning touchdown with 11 seconds left.

But he could have been talking about the last dozen minutes of WSU’s season opener. The Aggies, behind Logan Bonner’s 10 consecutive completions, including the 7-yarder to Deven Thompkins that won it, scored the final 15 points.

What they saw

• Though the Cougars had just 38 yards in the fourth quarter and settled for a field goal in a key early fourth-quarter drive, Davie felt “Washington State didn’t give it away.” Instead, he felt, “Utah State came in here and took it in the fourth quarter.”

Jordan Kent, supplying the play-by-play, didn’t disagree. But Cougar fans watching at home might have.

• Kent, who most recently had a stint as the Portland Trail Blazers’ play-by-play voice, seemed to be dialing in his football presentation, Davie was in midseason form from the start.

And prescient early on.

He noticed a possible Utah State defense issue when Guarantano ran for a first-quarter first down. The lack of containment worried the former defensive coordinator.

“He’s not really a runner,” Davie said of Guarantano, “but he certainly took advantage right there just of the lack of contain.”

Every time the Aggies failed in that area as the game wore on, Davie piped in. And when Max Borghi broke outside left end and sprinted down the left sideline for a 64-yard third-quarter score, Davie pointed out the flaw once more. But didn’t forget to point out it was Borghi’s impressive speed that made it count.

“That’s too easy,” he said about Borghi’s next outside run for 15 yards. “Again, no edge on the defense.”

And yet, when the Cougars needed a late drive to clinch the win, Borghi did not touch the ball on a three-and-out. He finished with 11 carries for 86 yards.

• There was one key question that needed to be answered quickly. Who would start at quarterback?

The resolution came before the game even began. Though you had to be watching Pac-12 Washington – instead of the scheduled Pac-12 Network – to hear Kent reveal Jarrett Guarantano had edged out Jayden de Laura for the starting nod at quarterback.

Not sure Cougar fans were bothered, however, as the Pac-12’s national feed was still showing Washington losing to Montana. And a UW home loss, especially to a Big Sky school, was worth sticking with.

At least until kickoff.

• With Guarantano out injured, Jayden de Laura took over and brought, as Davie pointed out, a different tone to the Washington State offense.

Not necessarily more accurate in the passing game – de Laura was 12-of-22 for 150 yards and a touchdown compared to Guarantano’s 8-of-13 for 56 yards. But the Cougars moved the ball much better after halftime, something Kent pointed out. And de Laura’s feet were a part of that, as he scrambled seven times for 42 yards.

“De Laura is a handful,” Davie said. “And he is elusive. Not the biggest, strongest guy – you know you worry a little bit about his durability but he does have a little magic.

“There needs to be some patience with him but the upside is outstanding.”

What we saw

• One of the first half’s key plays was missed by Kent and Davie. And it may have altered not only the result but Guarantano’s season as well.

It occurred with 11 minutes, 41 seconds left in the half and came after a Utah State punt was downed at the WSU 1.

On second down Guarantano completed a 5-yard pass to Calvin Jackson Jr. from his endzone to give the Cougars some room. But on the play left tackle Liam Ryan got tangled up with a Utah State defender, who pulled Ryan’s helmet off. No official saw it – it was visible on replay – and Ryan was forced to leave for a play.

Ma’ake Fifita replaced the veteran left tackle. The Aggies’ Patrick Joyner Jr., attacked, threw Fifita aside and crushed Guarantano for a safety. But worse, at least for the Tennessee transfer, the hit caused an injury that sent him to the medical tent. He didn’t return to the action, though he was shown on the bench with a brace on his left knee.

• The Pac-12 Network may not be long for the world, what with new commissioner George Kliavkoff looking for ways to increase the media revenue under the next contract.

But at least the conference’s broadcast arm entered the modern world with new, easier-to-read on-screen graphics during games. Now it’s time to do the same with the graphic presentation for the studio show. And to make sure the information contained within is correct – unlike one showed late in the third quarter that had Guarantano injured in the first quarter.

• One of the more jarring aspects of the night concerned WSU running back Deon McIntosh. For some reason, in the first half Kent continually pronounced McIntosh’s name as “Mick-in-tosh” instead of the obvious, and correct, “Mac-in-tosh.” It is so obvious, it isn’t even contained in Washington State’s pronunciation guide.

Someone must have talked with Kent, though, as he had it right after halftime.