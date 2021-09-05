Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing off Division on Sunday
UPDATED: Sun., Sept. 5, 2021
A man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a stabbing incident near the intersection of Division Street and Magnesium Road in north Spokane.
Spokane Police Department Sgt. Ben Maplethorpe said two other men involved in the incident were also sent to the hospital, but only one was dealing with life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex near the Division Street and Magnesium Road intersection.
Maplethorpe said he could not share the identities of the three men involved. He said the police department is still investigating what led to the altercation.
There is no threat to the public, Maplethorpe said.
