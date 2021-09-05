So you’re registered? Here’s what to do as you prepare to vote:

We all need reminders from time to time, which is why the League of Women Voters of Washington offers this checklist to support your efforts to vote.

• Be sure you’re registered to vote and that the elections office in your county has your current address to mail your ballot. Check WAVote at voter.votewa.gov/WhereToVote.aspxvote.wa.gov to be sure.

• Know the dates. Know when your ballot should arrive in your mail. If it doesn’t, contact your local elections office. Know when your ballot must be returned.

• Follow the news. Read your local newspaper to learn where your candidates stand on the issues.

• Check out and bookmark Vote411.org , the League of Women Voters’ one-stop online source for information about the candidates. If you don’t locate a race or a candidate’s responses to questions, call the campaign and ask why they aren’t participating.

• Attend forums or local debates. Many organizations host events to provide candidates an opportunity to share their views. The League of Women Voters is well known for conducting impartial events and not promoting or opposing candidates.

• Be sure to sign the back of the envelope used to return your ballot.

• Become familiar with a sample ballot. Check your county auditor’s office online for a sample. A list of links to county auditors in Washington is available at www.sos.wa.gov/elections/auditors.

• Spend a few minutes talking about the importance of voting with your parents, children or grandchildren. Show them the ballot. Let them see you mark your ballot.

• Remind five friends or family members to vote.

• If you know someone who needs to get to the voting center to register close to the election, offer to drive them or go with them on the bus to drop off their ballot on Election Day if they haven’t mailed it.

• Consider clipping this list and posting it on your refrigerator to frequently remind you to prepare to exercise your voting rights and responsibilities.