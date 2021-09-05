Spokane Indians game canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

For the second day in a row, the Spokane Indians game against the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns with the Dust Devils team.

According to the club’s press release, “Sunday night’s game has been canceled to allow for additional testing and contact tracing of members of the Tri-City Dust Devils organization. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.”

The Indians are currently atop the High-A West standings and hope to lock in a playoff berth over the final two weeks of the season. The two games against Tri-City will not be made up.

Final standings in the High-A West will be determined by winning percentage, regardless of the number of game played by each team.

Entering play on Sunday, the Indians led Everett by 1/2 game and Eugene by 1 1/2 games.

The Indians announced that ticketholders for Saturday and Sunday’s games can exchange those tickets for any potential playoff games by contacting the Indians ticket office.