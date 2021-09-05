The Dirt: Wake Up Call opening in former Cole’s Coffee location in Spokane Valley; Zak! Designs plans expansion in Airway Heights

Renovations are underway to convert a building formerly occupied by Cole’s Coffee in Spokane Valley into a new Wake Up Call coffee shop.

Wake Up Call announced via Facebook last week it was moving into the 1,344-square-foot space at 3105 N. Pines Road.

Wake Up Call has changed signage in front of the building in preparation for the new coffee shop, following a permit application for wall signs filed with the city last week.

Wake Up Call opened its first location in 2004 on Dishman-Mica Road in Spokane Valley.

In addition to the new Pines Road coffee shop, Wake Up Call has nine locations in the Spokane area and one in Coeur d’Alene.

The company also operates a concession cart at Gonzaga University and a mobile coffee shop in a double-decker bus.

Cole’s Coffee closed in June, a month after the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries issued to the shop more than $126,000 in fines for 14 COVID-19 violations.

One of the citations alleged the coffee shop was open for business and offering indoor dining services despite the state’s emergency orders prohibiting businesses from doing so, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in May.

Community First Properties 9 LLC, whose principals are Perry and Tyler Vinson, purchased the property for $549,000 in June, according to the Spokane County Assessor’s Office.

Zak! Designs expanding in Airway Heights

Zak! Designs is planning an expansion at its headquarters in Airway Heights.

The dinnerware and drinkware company is constructing a 24,000-square-foot warehouse and a 9,600-square-foot shipping and receiving building in two phases at 1603 S. Garfield Road, according to an environmental review submitted last week to the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The warehouse addition will be used for storing retail products in pallets, while the shipping and receiving addition will replace an existing shipping and receiving building.

Construction is slated to be complete on the warehouse in March 2022. The shipping and receiving building is estimated to be complete by May 2022, according to the environmental review.

Spokane-based Garco Construction is the project contractor.

Zak! Designs was founded by Irv Zakheim in 1976.

Law firm remodels 11th floor of Chase Building downtown

David J. Crouse & Associates is planning renovations to an 11th-floor space it recently leased in the Chase Building in downtown Spokane.

The Spokane-based law firm filed a building permit application with the city to renovate 9,875 square feet of space in the building at 601 W. Main Ave.

Work includes demolishing existing partitions and flooring, and adding new partitions, lighting, carpet and paint, according to the application.

The project contractor is Spokane-based Carpita Construction LLC. MMEC Architecture & Interiors, of Spokane, is designing the remodel.

The permit valuation is $200,000, according to the application.

Dog grooming salon coming to Indian Trail

A new dog grooming salon is coming to the Indian Trail neighborhood.

ModernAvenue Pet Parlor owner Frankie Avalos filed a building permit application with the city to renovate a 1,400-square-foot space into the dog grooming salon at 8931 N. Indian Trail Road.

Site plans show the pet parlor will include bathing and grooming areas, kennels, a drying room, break room and lobby area.

ModernAve Pet Parlor is currently located at 12130 N. Mill Road, Suite C in North Spokane.