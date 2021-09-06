10 under $10 Sept. 10-17 – ‘On Broadway,’ Predictable, Ghost Heart and River City Roots

1 “On Broadway” - TBA from this Friday to next, Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. An all-star cast tells the inside story of the Broadway theater and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion and a sometimes uneasy balance between art and commerce. Directed by Oren Jacoby. Not rated. 82 minutes. Magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: $9

2 Predictable - 7:30 p.m. Friday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. The Blue Door Theatre hosts a night of improv built off audience suggestions and computer-generated prompts. Rated for all ages. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

3 “Anne at 13,000 Ft” - TBA from this Friday to next, Magic Lantern, 25 W. Main Ave. Caught between social and professional insecurities, Anne faces a new fear when she tries skydiving during a friend’s bachelorette party. Directed by Kazik Radwanski. Not rated. 75 minutes. Magiclanternonmain.com. Admission: $9

4 Ghost Heart - 8 p.m. Friday, Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. Post-hardcore band Ghost Heart visits Lucky You Lounge with Day Shadow and Better Daze. Proof of vaccination is required for attendees. This event is for ages 21 and older. Luckyyoulounge.com. Admission: $5

5 Heather King Band - 9 p.m. Friday, Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. The Heather King Band will perform covers from a wide range of genres at the Moose Lounge. This event is for ages 21 and older. Visit Heather King Band on Facebook. Admission: FREE

6 Desperate8s - 9 p.m. Friday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Blues rock group the Desperate8s returns to Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. Zolainspokane.com. Admission: FREE

7 River City Roots - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. The Big Dipper welcomes folk group River City Roots back to the stage with Dubbest. This event is for ages 21 and older. Visit the Big Dipper on Facebook. Admission: $10 door, $8 presale

8 Safari - 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. Bluedoortheatre.com; (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

9 Blake Braley - 8 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk/soul musician Blake Braley returns to Zola. Zolainspokane.com; (509) 624-2416. Admission: FREE

10 Voodoo Church - 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley. Spokane-based funky blues group Voodoo Church visits Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon. The event is for ages 21 and older. Visit Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon on Facebook. Admission: FREE