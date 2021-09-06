Central Valley alum Hannah Dederick just misses out on bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

By Chuck Stewart The Spokesman-Review

ParaSport Spokane’s 11-member delegation did quite well for itself at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo – four gold medals, three silvers, two bronze … and came with 3/100th of a second from adding a third bronze.

That just-miss for Hannah Dederick in the women’s T54 100m dash is one of a dozen other top-nine finishes for the Spokane team.

The 18-year-old recent Central Valley HS graduate, who is headed to the University of Illinois to continue her para career, had qualified for the finals in her first Paralympics by placing second in her heat, timing 16.21 seconds. That time would have easily earned the bronze medal, but U.S. teammate Cheri Madsen edged her for third in the finals, 16.33 seconds to 16.36.

Dedeick also was in the T54 women’s 400, finishing sixth in her heat in 57.77 seconds. The top three advanced to the finals. Third-place in her heat timed 55.99.

Three members of ParaSport Spokane were multiple medalists and Kathryn Holloway, a four-time Paralympian from Lake Stevens, Washington, who plays for the Spokane team, was a member of the USA’s gold-medal-winning sitting volleyball team.

As the U.S. beat China 3-1 (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19) to retain gold, Holloway played all four sets, compiling 20 points, second best on the team, with four blocks and a service ace and had a team-best 56% attacking efficiency. She had 53 points throughout the volleyball tournament.

Roxanne Trunnell of Richland, the top-ranked Paralympic equestrian across all five grades, won two gold medals and a silver for ParaSport Spokane, and made history in the process. She placed first in Individual Test – Grade I and Individual Freestyle Test – Grade I, and earned a bronze for a third-place finish in Team Test to Music with Team USA.

She is the first American to win a gold medal in equestrian in 25 years.

Susannah Scaroni of Tekoa followed up winning the women’s T54 5,000 in record time on Aug. 28 by placing third in the 800 for a silver medal. She was also ninth in the 1,500 and sixth in the Games-closing marathon.

Jaleen Roberts from Kent, Wash., won silver in the both women’s track and field T37 100 and long jump and was sixth in the 200.

Aaron Keith of Woodinville, Wash., won silver in para-cycling for his second-place finish in the men’s C1 Time Trial. He also was 22nd in the C1-3 Road Race.

Other ParaSport Spokane competitors and their finishes:

Isaiah Rigo (Cheney), track and field, seventh in both men’s T52 100 and 1,500 and disqualified in the 400 for a lane violation, not uncommon in para track racing; Chelsea McClammer, track and field, seventh in women’s T53 400 and sixth in 800; David Wagner, wheelchair tennis, fifth in men’s quad singles and fifth in quad doubles (with Bryan Bartan of Michigan).

Also, McKenna Geer, shooting, 21st in R4 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2, 34th in R5 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2, 17th in R9 – Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH2; Yen Hoang, track and field, ninth in women’s T53 100, eighth in 800 and did not qualify for 400 finals.

A special thanks to Mike Pesarchick of the firm GreatRange and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for providing information on the ParaSport Spokane athletes.