News >  Nation

Hurricane Larry produces large swells in the Antilles as it moves northwest

UPDATED: Mon., Sept. 6, 2021

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Richard Tribou and Nelly Ontiveros Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. – Category 3 Hurricane Larry remains a major storm and is expected to produce dangerous surf and rip currents on the western Atlantic shores later this week.

The 12th named storm of the year is 655 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands and 950 miles southeast of Bermuda with 125 mph maximum winds and is cruising through the mid-Atlantic at 10 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. update.

No coastal watches or warnings have been issued at this time, but the NHC reported swells are affecting the Lesser Antilles and are expected to spread west to portions of the Greater Antilles, the Bahamas and Bermuda today through Tuesday.

“Significant swells should reach the East Coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada by midweek and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week,” said Brad Reinhart, NHC hurricane specialist. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”

Larry’s hurricane-force winds extend out 70 miles from its center with tropical-storm-force winds 175 miles from the core.

Although the NHC projects some fluctuations in Larry’s intensity, little change in strength is forecast for the next few days.

