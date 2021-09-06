Water Cooler: Say goodbye to summer with the movies

Just as quickly as it began, the summer is winding down. If you’re trying to cherish these last summer moments, here are a few mvovies to set the mood before autumn rolls around.

“Point Break” – Young FBI agent Johnny Utah must go undercover as his next assignment, tasked with becoming close to a group of surfers who spend their off hours robbing banks and hiding their identities behind masks of former U.S. presidents Johnson, Nixon, Carter and Reagan. It’s not long before Utah’s mission starts making him feel torn between his duty and his new relationships. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow. Starring Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey and Lori Petty. 1991. R. 122 minutes.

“The Passenger” – A burnt-out journalist, David Locke, is sent to cover conflict in North Africa. While reporting in the field, he comes across a dead body with an uncanny resemblance to himself. He can’t pass up the opportunity, and decides to steal the dead man’s identity for a change of pace. Things of course don’t turn out to be so simple, and Locke is forced to flee from the consequences. Directed by Michelangelo Antonioni. Starring Jack Nicholson, Maria Schneider, Jenny Runacre and Ian Hendry. 1975. PG. 126 minutes.

“The Swimmer” – Successful ad man Ned Merrill has taken it upon himself to swim his way through each backyard pool on his way home from a friend’s house in an upscale suburb. He’s still young and fit, so why not turn the usual eight-mile journey home into something more fun and invigorating? Merrill’s summer activity slowly turns into a harrowing reminder as each house confronts him with a memory he’d rather not remember. Directed by Frank Perry. Starring Burt Lancaster, Janet Landgard, Kim Hunter and Janice Rule. 1968. PG. 95 minutes.

“Badlands” - A fictional telling of the infamous 1950s Starkweather-Fugate killing spree. Kit is a twenty-something loner with no direction, killing people he encounters on his way with complete indifference. He encounters a teenage girl in the Dakota badlands and convinces her to run away with him. Directed by Terrence Malick. Starring Martin Sheen, Sissy Spacek and Warren Oates. 1973. PG. 94 minutes.

“Before Sunrise” – Jesse is an American traveling aimlessly by train through Europe until he has to catch his flight back home. One the way to Vienna, he meets a student on her way home to Paris named Céline. The two strike up a conversation on the train. Because it is Jesse’s last night before flying back to the States and he has no money for the night’s lodging, he suggests to Céline that the two depart in Vienna and wander the city night and day until the next morning. Directed by Richard Linklater. Starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. 1995. R. 101 minutes.

“Early Summer” – Living with her extended family in postwar Tokyo, Noriko struggles with the societal and familial pressures urging her to abandon her single life for a traditional one and to marry a successful businessman. When her childhood friend returns to her neighborhood, Noriko’s heart starts to pull her in another direction entirely. Directed by Yasujirō Ozu. Starring

Setsuko Hara, Chishû Ryû, Chikage Awashima and Kuniko Miyake. 1951. Not rated. 125 minutes.

“Rear Window” – L.B. Jeffries is stuck in his sweltering New York apartment after an accident while photographing an auto race. Confined to a wheelchair with nothing much to do, Jeffries passes the time observing the daily lives of his neighbors, long lenses at his side. Leisure turns to suspicion after Jeffries suspects a neighbor of killing his wife. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. 1954. PG. 112 minutes.