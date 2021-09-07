Driver allegedly attempted to hit woman with truck, then threatened responding deputies after crash

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

A 33-year-old allegedly intoxicated man tried to hit a pedestrian with his truck before rolling the vehicle Friday. He later threatened the deputies who responded, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a reported reckless driver at about 5:45 p.m. near North Milan Elk and East Deer Park Milan roads about 7 miles north of Chattaroy.

A woman told the sheriff’s office Brandon Baumann, whom she knew, was driving an orange Chevrolet pickup truck at a high speed. She said she stepped off the shoulder of the road and motioned with her hands for Baumann to slow down.

Baumann allegedly looked at her, revved his engine and swerved across the centerline of the road, heading right for her. She jumped back to avoid being struck, she told the sheriff’s office.

Deputies also spoke to a witness who identified Baumann as the driver and provided a statement confirming the victim’s account of the incident.

A few minutes later, while deputies spoke to the woman and witness, a possible injury accident on the 42900 block of North Elk Camden Road, northeast of the alleged attempted assault, was broadcast via radio.

Arriving deputies at the crash observed an extensively damaged orange 1978 Chevy truck on its side, just off the northbound shoulder. The Chevy appeared to have rolled before colliding with a utility pole, knocking out power in the area.

Baumann claimed someone stole his truck, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy observed a lump and cut on Baumann’s head, and he declined medical attention.

Baumann allegedly exhibited signs of intoxication and said he had taken “funny pills” without specifying what the pills were, besides that they were prescription medications. He also said he used an illegal substance, but later denied it, deputies said. He allegedly said he was not driving, and that his truck had been stolen.

A witness at the scene told deputies she heard a loud sound just before her power went out. She went out to the roadway and noticed the power pole was leaning over the road and the orange truck was on its side.

A male she believed to be Baumann crawled out of the vehicle’s back window. When she asked if he was OK, he allegedly ran east into the woods and toward a marsh. She stayed at the scene and, a short time later, noticed a vehicle approach that was driven by an unknown male with Baumann in the passenger’s seat.

During his transport to the hospital for a blood draw, Baumann allegedly periodically smashed his head into the plexiglass divider, kicking the partition and windows of the patrol car. He also reportedly made numerous statements and threats toward a deputy.

At the hospital, Baumann remained uncooperative and made several threats to a second deputy, the sheriff’s office said. According to a news release, those threats included that “he would look up her address, and that he will find her soon or he would recruit people to hurt her.”

Baumann was booked into Spokane County Jail for suspicion of second-degree attempted assault, two counts of intimidating a public servant, and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

His bond was set at $20,000 and he was out on bond as of Sunday evening.