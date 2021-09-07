Man allegedly stabs two men during north Spokane fight at apartment complex

A 41-year-old man allegedly stabbed two other men, including one who needed a tourniquet, at a North Spokane apartment complex Sunday, according to court documents.

Michael Lumpkin faces two counts of first-degree assault for allegedly stabbing two men outside Turning Leaf Apartments on E. Pineridge Court.

One victim was stabbed three times total in his chest, thigh and calf.

An officer said in court documents that police applied a tourniquet to the man’s left leg, which appeared to stop the major bleeding. The victim, who said the knife was 6 to 8 inches long with a serrated blade, was taken to a hospital.

In addition to the stab wounds, one witness said Lumpkin body slammed the man to the ground and kicked him while he was down.

Lumpkin was treated at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center before being booked into Spokane County Jail. An officer in the court documents said Lumpkin had a laceration to the right side of his mouth and it was bleeding profusely.

The documents said the incident started when the other victim was leaving his Turning Leaf apartment with his wife and seven children. He noticed Lumpkin standing near where his vehicle was parked.

The man said in the documents Lumpkin initiated the physical altercation, which the man said led to a brief fist fight, before they eventually fell to the ground.

Lumpkin allegedly got on top of the man and started punching him before the man was able to get back to his feet.

The man said Lumpkin still continued trying to fight him when his friend, the man who was later stabbed three times, approached Lumpkin. Lumpkin is accused of pulling a knife out at that time.

The man who had first been fighting with Lumpkin was stabbed in the right arm. An officer said in the documents the man also had a large bruise on his head.

The wife of the man who was stabbed in the arm said Lumpkin tried to enter their apartment through one of the windows but others tried to pull Lumpkin away, according to court documents.

Lumpkin admitted to police that he was armed with a knife and swinging it at the two victims.

Lumpkin made his first appearance Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court. He is scheduled for an arraignment next Tuesday.