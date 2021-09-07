Man arrested after nine-hour standoff with police in South Perry neighborhood

A nine-hour standoff in the South Perry neighborhood Monday ended with the suspect’s arrest, police said.

A woman reported a burglary just before 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Seventh Avenue, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department. When officers responded, the woman told police she knew the suspect, Jack Magness, and that he likely was at a nearby residence.

That’s when officers found that Magness, 33, had a warrant for his arrest on felony harassment charges, along with a felony extradition from Idaho.

Officers knocked on the door of the residence and Magness answered before immediately slamming the door in their faces, police said.

After setting up a barrier to prevent Magness from escaping , the SWAT team, hostage negotiators, a police dog unit and a drone team arrived on scene. They obtained a search warrant for the residence and began attempting to contact Magness.

Magness did not respond, police said.

After hours of attempting to contact Magness, police learned he had barricaded himself in the attic. Police used chemical agents to roust Magness from his hiding spot, but were unsuccessful.

The K-9 Trace was sent into the attic to locate Magness before officers deployed chemical agents again, police said.

Magness was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, obstructing a law enforcement officer and being fugitive from justice.