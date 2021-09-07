MSNBC brings back Jose Diaz-Balart for daytime show
UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 7, 2021
Associated Press
NEW YORK – Veteran anchor Jose Diaz-Balart is returning to the MSNBC lineup later this month as host of the 10 a.m. news hour on weekdays, the network announced on Tuesday.
Diaz-Balart was an anchor on MSNBC from 2014-16. His return is part of NBC Universal News Group Chairman’s Cesar Conde’s effort to bring more diverse voices to the network.
Diaz-Balart, also an anchor for “Noticias Telemundo,” has anchored national newscasts in both English and Spanish in a journalism career that began in 1983.
Hallie Jackson, who has anchored the 10 a.m. hour for five years, will shift to the 3 p.m. hour. Jackson and another MSNBC personality, Joshua Johnson, will both debut shows on the NBC News NOW streaming service this fall.
Ayman Mohyeldin will host prime-time MSNBC shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the network said.
