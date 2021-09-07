Prep roundup: Natalie Thompson scores late, helps Ridgeline to program’s first win

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League, Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls soccer

Ridgeline 5, Clarkston 3: Natalie Thompson scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute and the visiting Falcons (1-0) beat the Bantams (0-1) in a nonleague game. Silenna Newhouse tied it at 3-3 with a penalty kick two minutes earlier.

Gonzaga Prep 6, East Valley 0: Erin Ewers scored twice and the Bullpups (2-0) defeated the visiting Knights (0-2) in a nonleague game.

West Valley 2, Cheney 1: Aylen Littleworth had a goal and an assist and the Eagles (1-0) defeated the Blackhawks (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Ferris 2, Pullman 1: Cadence Peroff scored in the 28th minute and the visiting Saxons (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-2) in a nonleague game.

University 10, Rogers 0: Bella Longo recorded a hat trick and added an assist and the visiting Titans (1-0) blanked the Pirates (0-2) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Kyle Heaton added a pair of goals and Cameron Roberts had a goal and an assist for U-Hi.

Mead 3, Shadle Park 1: Ayden Wells scored two goals, including the go-ahead in the 51st minute, and the Panthers (2-0) defeated the Highlanders (0-2) in a nonleague match.

Northeast A

Freeman 10, Medical Lake 0: Makayla Werner scored five goals and assisted on two more and the visiting Scotties (2-0) blanked the Cardinals (0-1). Morgan Lamotte added two goals and two assists for Freeman.

Riverside 12, Newport 0: Ashlee Clauson scored five goals and the visiting Rams (1-0-0) defeated the Grizzlies (0-1-0). Michaela Zollors chipped in two goals for Riverside.

Deer Park 11, Colville 0: The visiting Stags (1-0-0) topped Colville (0-1-0). Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Timberlake 7, St. Maries 0: The Tigers (3-1-0) downed the Lumberjacks (0-3-1). Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 7, Priest River 2: The Badgers (2-3-0) beat the visiting Spartans (0-3-1). Details were unavailable.

Volleyball

North Central 3, Cheney 0: Kelsie Delp had eight kills with three blocks and the Wolfpack swept the Blackhawks in a GSL 4A/3A match on Tuesday. Megan Todd added eight kills for NC.

University 3, Shadle Park 1: Chloe Flerchinger notched ten kills with 11 digs and the Highlanders (1-0) defeated the visiting Titans (0-1) 25-15, 28-25, 24-26, 25-18 in a nonleague match. Teagan Webster added 17 assists and four aces for Shadle Park. Allie Ferrin recorded 13 kills with 12 digs and Gretchen Drews racked up 41 assists for University.

Mt. Spokane 3, Central Valley 0: Taila Allen had 12 kills and three aces and the Wildcats (1-0) swept the visiting Bears (1-1) 25-23, 25-11, 25-8 in a nonleague match.

Lewis and Clark 3, East Valley 1: Ellie DeAndre had 12 kills and the visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1) 25-18, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14 in a nonleague game.

Northeast A

Colville 3, Deer Park 0: Ashne’a Anderson had eight kills and Colville (1-0) beat the visiting Stags (0-1) 25-16, 25-22, 25-22. Olivia Ortner added 17 assists for Colville.

Newport 3, Riverside 2: Elise Hinchliff had 17 digs and the Grizzlies (1-0) defeated the visiting Rams (0-1) 11-25, 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10.

Northeast 2B

Chewelah 3, Kettle Falls 0: Mia Bellevue had 19 assists, six digs, and four aces and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-1) 25-7, 25-17, 25-19. LaVay Shurrum had six blocks and six kills for Kettle Falls.

Liberty 3, Davenport 0: Hailey Carter had five aces and the Lancers (1-0) swept the visiting Gorillas (0-3) 25-11, 25-13, 25-10. Kylee Buchanan led Davenport with seven kills.

Colfax 3, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 0: Sydney Kinch had seven kills and two blocks and the Broncos (1-0, 1-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-1, 0-1) 25-17, 25-18, 25-22. Amelia Court had 10 assists and Dakota Killian had three blocks for LRS. Justice Brown had 29 assists and Asher Cai had 13 kills for Colfax.

Asotin 3, Northwest Christian 1: Haylee Appleford had 11 assists and two blocks and the visiting Panthers (1-0) beat the Crusaders (0-1) 25-17, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18.

Upper Columbia Academy 3, Reardan 1: Kendall Little and Ella Curry notched nine kills and four blocks apiece but Reardan (0-1) fell to the visiting Lions (1-0) 25-17, 13-25, 25-17, 25-19.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 3, Odessa 0: Gianna Anderson recorded 12 kills, 17 digs and three blocks and the Nighthawks (1-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (0-1) 25-19, 25-10, 25-14 in a nonleague game. Hayden Shuh had six kills and two blocks for Odessa.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 3, Sandpoint 0: Madison Symons had eight kills and the visiting Vikings (1-2) beat the Bulldogs (1-2) 25-20, 25-15, 25-23 in an Inland Empire League match.

Post Falls 3, Lake City 1: The Trojans (7-1) beat the Timberwolves (7-1) 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25 in an Inland Empire League match.