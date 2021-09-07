Spokane driver arrested after huffing cans of keyboard duster, deputies say

A Spokane driver was arrested after he admitted to huffing keyboard duster inside his vehicle on Friday, according to a Spokane County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Security at the North Spokane Costco saw a black BMW drive in to the parking lot and sit idly for 45 minutes at around 1:10 a.m. Friday morning.

Security went to the car and found Christopher J. Rangel, 42, unresponsive inside, according to the news release.

Fearing a medical emergency, security called 911. A Spokane Sheriff’s deputy responded and was able to knock loudly enough on the car window for Rangel to respond and open the door.

The law enforcement officer saw two cans of keyboard duster in the space between the door and the driver’s seat and one can sitting in Rangel’s lap. Rangel was dazed and had to use the vehicle to maintain his balance when he got out, deputies said.

When asked about the dusters, deputies said Rangel admitted to huffing them. Police saw an additional 10-15 cans of duster, along with a larger box of duster that appeared half empty in the car, according to the news release.

Rangel later performed field sobriety tests, through which a drug recognition expert concluded that Rangel was under the influence of an inhalant and was not safe to operate a motor vehicle.

Rangel was booked in Spokane County Jail on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was not in Spokane County Jail as of Tuesday evening, according to the online jail roster.