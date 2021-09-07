Spokane police say teen unfamiliar with the area found safe after going missing

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who had last been seen leaving his home Monday evening was found safe Tuesday evening after being reported missing.

His family said Jibril Tambwe never left home overnight and is unfamiliar with Spokane, according to Spokane police. Tambwe moved to Spokane from Africa about three months ago.

Police said Tambwe had been found and was with his family as of Tuesday night.