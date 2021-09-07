The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 57° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Spokane police say teen unfamiliar with the area found safe after going missing

UPDATED: Tue., Sept. 7, 2021

Jibril Tambwe (Courtesy photo/Spokane Police Department)
Jibril Tambwe (Courtesy photo/Spokane Police Department)
By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review
Jibril Tambwe (Courtesy photo/Spokane Police Department)
Jibril Tambwe (Courtesy photo/Spokane Police Department)

The Spokane Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who had last been seen leaving his home Monday evening was found safe Tuesday evening after being reported missing.

His family said Jibril Tambwe never left home overnight and is unfamiliar with Spokane, according to Spokane police. Tambwe moved to Spokane from Africa about three months ago.

Police said Tambwe had been found and was with his family as of Tuesday night.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety