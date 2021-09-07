The Dish: Halo dinner features Hogwash, Inland Pacific Kitchen at Sunset Orchard, plus Wake Up Call, beer festival and Zona Blanca patio

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

A farm-to-table fundraiser is back. Halo Medical Travel Services run by Leasa Bolen is one of Spokane’s most important nonprofits helping cover medical transportation of families in need. On Saturday, Halo will instead be helping transport fresh produce directly to diners’ tables at its second annual farm-to-table fundraiser dinner.

This year, Halo is teaming up with chefs C.J. Callahan and Austin Conklin of Hogwash Whiskey Den and Inland Pacific Kitchen and Sunset Orchard on Green Bluff to feature an array of stunning coursed dishes using farm-raised produce.I received a sneak peek of the menu and can’t give everything away, but I was excited to see a gazpacho soup, fresh panzanella and pork belly with pickled green tomatoes. You can purchase tickets for the dinner at facebook.com/events/872326480033581/.

Wide awake

Like Katy Perry! One of the most interesting follows during the continual COVID-19 regulations was watching which businesses took the gamble of not following state mandates. One of those in most defiance was Spokane Valley’s Cole’s Coffee, amassing more than $126,000 in fines.

Its facility, now closed, looks to be recently renovated and taken over by the ever-growing Wake Up Call, who already has nine of its coffee locations on Sullivan, Evergreen, Pines, South Dishman, Freya, Nora, Northwest Boulevard, North Division and in Liberty Lake.

Master of craft

For years, the Inland Northwest craft beer festival sponsored by the Washington Beer Commission has been the most exciting and highest-attended beer festival in Spokane. After a year off, the popular Avista Stadium soiree will serve up samples from more than 40 breweries from Sept. 24-25.

The event will be the first festival for a handful of newer breweries like Snow Eater and Garland Brew Werks while also showcasing a variety of new beers from local favorites like a new Oktoberfest lager from YaYa Brewing and a two-year aged huckleberry sour from River City Brewing.

Patio preview

Chef Chad White’s Zona Blanca looks to be getting a patio makeover that surely will make any local sunshine-seeking socialite smile. A recent Facebook post previewed a tea light-adorned side alley of the Holley-Mason building blooming into an outdoor oasis with full-service bar and comfort seating around an oversized fireplace.

It’s definitely an exciting time as many restaurants update their space to accommodate outdoor dining, something we’ve been lacking at our inner-city restaurants.

The Dish is Spokane’s whisperings about the happenings in the Inland Northwest’s food and beverage scene. Kris Kilduff can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.