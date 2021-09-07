WSU, sports arenas across state now requiring proof of vaccination at every event

Washington State University announced Tuesday all game attendees over age 12 need to show proof of vaccination for entry, joining universities and local arenas in an effort to offset the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations without having to shutter sports events.

Masks will be required effective Tuesday, and the vaccine mandate will go into effect during the first home contest Oct. 9 against Oregon State University at Gesa Field, WSU said in a statement.

Unvaccinated guests will also have to show a COVID-negative result from within three days, according to WSU’s statement.

WSU followed University of Washington with its new requirements, with Husky Athletics announcing Tuesday attendees at games will have to get their vaccination verified on-location starting Sept. 25 in the home football game against California.

During the UW game against Arkansas State game Sept. 18, guests can take advantage of an optional pop-up vaccine site and also get their vaccine status approved, according to the UW statement.

Guests who go through this verification will only have to do it once for the rest of the season. UW said it would release more details on how vaccines will be verified in the coming days, according to the statement.

All attendees of Husky Athletics events will also have to wear a mask for the near future starting Tuesday, according to the statement.

The universities’ decisions followed the Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena, which announced Tuesday all guests will have to wear masks and those over age 13 will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result from 72 hours before game time.

The team’s first home game is Oct. 23 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. They will play an exhibition game at Spokane Arena on Sept. 26, where the vaccination requirement also will be in effect.

The Kraken will also require vaccinations for all full-time and part-time employees and contractors, according to the statement.

The Seattle Seahawks football team also announced similar vaccination and testing requirements for attendees over 12. Masks are required for all fans. This goes into effect for the Sept. 19 home game against the Tennessee Titans.

The team also said those who don’t get vaccinated will have to show a negative COVID result from within 72 hours of kickoff, and anyone seeking a medical exemption from the mask mandates will have to fill out a form three days before the game.