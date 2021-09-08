The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 87° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Bicyclist in critical condition after struck by car on South Hill

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 8, 2021

The bicycle of a man who was critically injured when struck by a car Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 14th Avenue and Grand Boulevard is loaded on a police car to take from the scene. (Jonathan Brunt / The Spokesman-Review)
The bicycle of a man who was critically injured when struck by a car Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 14th Avenue and Grand Boulevard is loaded on a police car to take from the scene. (Jonathan Brunt / The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A bicyclist suffered critical injuries early Wednesday when he was struck by a car on the South Hill.

The bicyclist was northbound on Grand Boulevard about 5:50 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound motorist turning east onto 14th Avenue, said Spokane Police Cpl. Dale Wells.

Callers told police the man was unresponsive, said Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as critical.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, Wells said. She was cited for failure to yield. The intersection was closed for about three hours.

Jonathan Brunt contributed to this report.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety