Bicyclist in critical condition after struck by car on South Hill

A bicyclist suffered critical injuries early Wednesday when he was struck by a car on the South Hill.

The bicyclist was northbound on Grand Boulevard about 5:50 a.m. when he was struck by a southbound motorist turning east onto 14th Avenue, said Spokane Police Cpl. Dale Wells.

Callers told police the man was unresponsive, said Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as critical.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, Wells said. She was cited for failure to yield. The intersection was closed for about three hours.

Jonathan Brunt contributed to this report.