Driver arrested for suspicion of DUI twice in one day after allegedly huffing keyboard duster

A Spokane driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI twice in one day after allegedly huffing keyboard duster in both instances.

Christopher Rangel, 42, was arrested after admitting to huffing the duster inside his vehicle early Friday morning and then arrested again that night for crashing his vehicle while allegedly under the influence of the inhalant, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Rangel reportedly crashed a black BMW into a silver Jeep Cherokee around 9:55 p.m. Friday at North Spokane RV Campground on Newport Highway in North Spokane, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Rangel appeared to be passed out in the vehicle and holding a can of “Dust Off” keyboard cleaner in his hands after the crash.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies Rangel drove his BMW through a closed gate and into the campground before crashing into the Jeep. He then allegedly put the car in reverse, spinning the tires of his BMW as he attempted to leave.

A deputy knocked on Rangel’s window after the crash and announced, “sheriff’s office.” Rangel appeared to wake up and stare at the deputy but seemed disoriented. Rangel then allegedly inserted the can of “Dust Off” in his mouth and inhaled, similar to how someone would use a rescue inhaler.

Another deputy conducted an evaluation and determined Rangel was under the influence of an inhalant and too impaired to operate a motor vehicle safely.

Rangel was taken to Spokane County Jail for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run with property damage. Earlier that day, he was arrested for suspicion of DUI. He was not on the Spokane County Jail roster as of Wednesday afternoon.

The campground owner estimated the damage to the gate/fence at over $5,000.

Earlier Friday, security at the North Spokane Costco saw the driver of a black BMW drive into the parking lot and sit idly for 45 minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Security went to the car and found Rangel unresponsive inside, the sheriff’s office said.

Fearing a medical emergency, security called 911. A Spokane Sheriff’s deputy responded and was able to knock loudly enough on the car window for Rangel to respond and open the door.

The law enforcement officer saw two cans of keyboard duster in the space between the door and the driver’s seat and one can sitting in Rangel’s lap. Rangel was dazed and had to use the vehicle to maintain his balance when he got out, deputies said.

Police saw an additional 10-15 cans of duster, along with a larger box of duster that appeared half empty in the car, according to the sheriff’s office.