Driver who struck pedestrian on Division Street flees scene
UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 8, 2021
A driver who severely injured a pedestrian in a crash Wednesday morning remains at large.
A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart was hit by a car at about 7:30 a.m. at Rowan Avenue and Division Street.
The pedestrian was severely injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, said Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson
The driver fled the scene and was last see headed north, Anderson said. The intersection was closed for several hours while detectives investigated.
