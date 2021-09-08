The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 87° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Driver who struck pedestrian on Division Street flees scene

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 8, 2021

From staff reports

A driver who severely injured a pedestrian in a crash Wednesday morning remains at large.

A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart was hit by a car at about 7:30 a.m. at Rowan Avenue and Division Street.

The pedestrian was severely injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, said Spokane Police Officer Stephen Anderson

The driver fled the scene and was last see headed north, Anderson said. The intersection was closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety