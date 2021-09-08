Police: Renton officer was targeted in gas station shooting

Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. – A Renton police officer was the target of gunfire that came from a gas station as she was stopped at an intersection in her patrol car this week, investigators said Wednesday.

The veteran officer, whose name has not been released, had just driven out of a car wash and was waiting to turn left from Talbot Road South onto South Grady Way at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday when she heard at least 10 gunshots.

The officer thought something might have struck her patrol car, and she ducked down in her vehicle and radioed for help, Detective Robert Onishi said Wednesday. When the shooting stopped, witnesses pointed out a red Kia fleeing from a Chevron gas station.

A number of officers were already nearby, responding to an unrelated incident at City Hall, and they saw and stopped the fleeing car after a brief pursuit, Onishi said. They arrested the suspected shooter, a 24-year-old Kirkland, Washington, man, and the driver, a 23-year-old Seattle man.

Detectives said that after reviewing surveillance footage, it was clear the shooter was firing at the officer. Onishi said he was not aware of any potential motive for the shooting or if there was any known connection between the shooter and the officer.

No one was injured in the shooting, though one vehicle parked at the gas station was struck by gunfire and one witness was treated for a panic attack, Onishi said.

Police said they want to speak with the drivers of a black SUV and a white sedan who were stopped at a red light directly in front of the officer’s car.