The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 66° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

Reader photo: A grand finale to summer

UPDATED: Wed., Sept. 8, 2021

An osprey on Hayden Lake snags a Kokanee Salmon. The scene, photographer Angela Marie writes, was “a grand finale to the summer season!” Marie took the photo on Labor Day at Honeysuckle Beach. (Courtesy of Angela Marie)
An osprey on Hayden Lake snags a Kokanee Salmon. The scene, photographer Angela Marie writes, was “a grand finale to the summer season!” Marie took the photo on Labor Day at Honeysuckle Beach. (Courtesy of Angela Marie)

An osprey on Hayden Lake snags a kokanee salmon. The scene, photographer Angela Marie writes, was “a grand finale to the summer season!” She took the photo on Monday at Honeysuckle Beach.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors