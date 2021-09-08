Report: Former Gonzaga star Kevin Pangos signs first NBA deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

Five standout seasons of international basketball have earned former Gonzaga star Kevin Pangos his first NBA contract.

Pangos, who went undrafted in 2015, has signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN NBA Front Officer insider Bobby Marks. Pangos’ agency, Priority Sports, confirmed to ESPN the first year of Pangos’ contract, worth $1.67 million, is fully guaranteed.

In addition to the Cavaliers, Pangos was garnering interest from the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies, The Athletic’s Blake Murphy reported.

The former Gonzaga point guard has dominated overseas since turning pro in 2015, playing professionally for Gran Canaria (Spain), Zalgiris Kaunas (Lithuania), FC Barcelona (Spain) and Saint Petersburg (Russia).

Considered to be one of the top point guards in the Euroleague, the 29-year-old Pangos averaged 13.5 points and 6.6 assists last season with Zenit Saint Petersburg and earned All-EuroLeague first-team honors.

A four-time All-West Coast Conference first-team selection at Gonzaga, Pangos was an All-EuroLeague second-team selection and helped Zalgiris reach the 2018 EuroLeague Final Four – the first time in 20 years the Lithuanian club had been there.

The Canada native’s time at FC Barcelona was abbreviated by an injury. After just one season in Spain, Pangos signed with Zenit Saint Petersburg of the VTB United League. While overseas, Pangos has averaged double figures in three of his five seasons and averaged at least 3.2 assists every year. One of the top perimeter shooters in Gonzaga history has registered 3-point shooting clips of 37.3%, 39%, 31.7%, 47.5% and 45.7% in his five seasons overseas.

It’s unclear how Pangos will fit in with the Cavaliers, who have three capable point guards in Darius Garland, Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio.