American Life inPoetry: [“Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means…”]

Jehanne Dubrow’s finely crafted sonnet, her own “simple machine”, reminds us so well of that moment, full of contradictory emotions, when the things we think are “unfailing,” fail us. She reflects on the fear of having to put aside an old, cherished thing to acquire what she calls “clean and bright” things. In the end, time wins. The poem is from a collection of sonnets recently published in her book, “Simple Machine: Sonnets.”

[“Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means…”]

Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means

when nothing’s warrantied to last. Our car

breaks down among the clay-red hills, ravines

unmarked. Nowhere, New Mexico. We’re far

from cities that we know. It takes three days

to tow our brokenness across the state,

driving half-speed and braking for delays,

the detours up ahead. I navigate.

You drive. I tell you, I want clean and bright,

to trade in clattering and rubberneck

for speed or just fidelity. The light

is leaking from the sky, our trip a wreck.

You say, repairing engines is an art–

all of these small devices split apart.

Poem copyright 2020 by Jehanne Dubrow, [“Sometimes we wonder what unfailing means…”] from “Simple Machine: Sonnets,” (University of Evansville Press, 2020.) Poem reprinted by permission of the author and the publisher.