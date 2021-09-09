Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council Executive Committee: Browne’s Addition and the experience of homelessness

By the Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council Executive Committee

Browne’s Addition has always been a place that welcomes people of all economic strata to live and visit. When we had them, our neighborhood council allocated Community Development Block Grant funds to nonprofit groups in our neighborhood, in addition to providing volunteer time to help local underprivileged persons. Browne’s Addition is unique; this is the most densely populated neighborhood in Spokane, with a very high level of non-owner-occupied buildings and mobile residency.

Coeur d’Alene Park – Spokane’s first public park – is the only green space available to many; as such it is the focal point of neighborhood life and is in great need of help. In summer 2020, the council, with COPS SW, started a volunteer group called BrownesWatch; volunteers meet at Coeur d’Alene Park three or more times weekly to pick up trash, report abandoned vehicles, code violations and crimes in progress and encourage the homeless in our park to seek out services at the Cannon Street or other shelters.

Our council wants to be involved in seeking solutions to homelessness. We understand this is a complex issue and that homeless persons became that way for a variety of reasons, including economic disenfranchisement, disability, addiction, mental illness and loss and/or trauma. Often there are combinations of these and other factors that contribute. Equally complex solutions are required to meet the needs of those seeking to move out of homelessness.

Through BrownesWatch, we have collected data on our neighborhood’s status. Nonprofits from outside our neighborhood have sought to help, but are exacerbating the problem. Through social media and word of mouth, they have encouraged and directed homeless persons to our neighborhood park, where they receive water and food, but where no access to other programs exist. The amount of food delivered is routinely more than consumed, leaving the rest to rot or be thrown away by volunteers or park employees. Between the months of June and August 2020, volunteers donated 365 hours to pick up 9,412 gallons of trash including unused donated food and clothing; called in 14 abandoned vehicles and made upwards of 150 311 or 911 calls. In 2021 year to date, we have over 767 volunteer hours and picked up more than 5,445 gallons of trash in addition to the 600-1,000 lbs of trash removed daily from Browne’s Addition parks by the Parks Department. The 311 and 911 calls continue.

Recruiting the homeless to come to our neighborhood and neighborhood park puts undue burden on our neighborhood; we can no longer meet the need of visitors and residents because of the influx of persons who are homeless or are here to use the park for illegal activity. Historically our neighborhood has gotten no additional police support, trash pickup or park maintenance. We recently had increased police presence and have seen an accompanying reduction in crime. However, the recruitment by well-meaning groups has resulted in an increase in bad actors walking our neighborhood, trespassing on our properties, theft, open drug dealing and now an arson event that has left two of our neighbors dead. We recognize that other areas of town wrestle with the same issues; however, this latest incident has left us reeling.

Based on our past several years’ experience, we believe that meaningful programs for the homeless population must not only provide basic nourishment for people (many programs in Spokane do) but must also include wrap-around services that provide access to job training, mental health services, medical care, substance abuse treatment and economic stability.

Without volunteers, The Guardians Foundation and increased police presence, this neighborhood would be completely overwhelmed with trash and crime. Dropping off unattended food in our parks is a short-term solution and only creates other issues for the people living in our neighborhood. It must end. Our neighborhood suggests when you donate to a nonprofit, ensure that they are not using the donation you provide for drop-off food services … we encourage you to donate to brick-and-mortar low- and no-barrier homeless shelters and other social service agencies with meal services instead.

We also believe that the city of Spokane must provide additional resources to neighborhoods that are impacted by placement of homeless shelters in proximity, so a partnership can be developed and neighbors made aware of the work at the shelter and how to stay safe. In Browne’s Addition, we ask that work begin on the master plan for Coeur d’Alene Park, approved by the Parks Board in 2015. We are convinced its implementation will increase safety, provide positive energy to our neighborhood and bring people to our park for healthy activities. Homelessness is a societal issue and it will take us all, working together, to improve it.

The Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council Executive Committee: Rick Biggerstaff, chair and communications officer; Eric Kramer, vice-chair; Julie Biggerstaff, treasurer; and Dave Williams, member-at-large.