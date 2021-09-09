COVID-19 related cancellations hit regional football schedule hard

Washington is just in Week 2 of the football season, but it’s already seeing cancellations due to COVID-19 concerns pile up locally and across the state.

The weekend’s big game in the Greater Spokane League, the “Battle of the Bell” between Mead and Mt. Spokane scheduled for Friday at Union Stadium was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Mead High School varsity football program.

“The difficult decision to cancel the Battle of the Bell game was to minimize the impact to other students and programs, and to allow MHS to do internal testing, quarantine and move through these exposures as safely and as quickly as possible,” a release from the school stated.

Those who purchased tickets were advised to retain them as the schools are trying to work out a reschedule.

The situation is the same in North Idaho.

East Valley athletic director Alec Vermaire confirmed the Knights have canceled their next two games, Friday against Lakeside and next week’s rivalry game against West Valley, due to COVID-19 quarantine with the football team. That game was scheduled to be broadcast on SWX.

Lakeside will travel Friday to Selah, which needed a game due to Naches Valley having to back out of its scheduled appointment. West Valley is looking for a replacement opponent for next week, according to AD Jamie Nilles.

Colville had to back out of its game against Sandpoint this week due to COVID-19 protocols as well. The Bulldogs were not able to find a replacement on short notice, according to coach Ryan Knowles.

Sandpoint’s volleyball match at Lewiston on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs’ program.

Coeur d’Alene football was scheduled to host West Valley (Yakima) on Friday, but West Valley had to cancel for the second week in a row. West Valley canceled its season opener last Friday against North Creek of Bothell due to COVID-19 contact protocols, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Freeman canceled its season opener last Saturday against North Central due to COVID-19 concerns. The Scotties are scheduled to play at St. Maries on Saturday at noon, in a game rescheduled from Friday night due to a shortage of referees.