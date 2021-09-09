Fire, police to hold 9/11 ceremonies in Spokane, Coeur d’Alene and Pullman

Local fire and police agencies will conduct ceremonies Saturday in honor of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Here are a list of the ceremonies:

- Members of the public can sign up and perform an individual climb or workout to honor the 343 firefighters killed on 9/11, according to a Spokane Fire Department news release.

Workout examples include, but are not limited to, climbing 110 floors on a stair mill, climbing the equivalent of 110 stories on a local outdoor staircase (2,200 stairs), hiking a hill or performing a circuit/CrossFit workout.

Spokane-area firefighters had planned to climb downtown Spokane’s Bank of America Center six times in a row while wearing firefighting gear, but increasing COVID-19 cases halted those plans. The climb would have been in symbolic recognition of those who climbed the 110-story Twin Towers on 9/11 and in memory of the 343 New York Fire Department firefighters killed that day.

Register at nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/spokane by 5 p.m. Friday. The $45 registration fee includes an event T-shirt, as well as a name badge of one NYFD firefighter. Registrants can pick up the badge from 6-8 p.m. Friday at 24 Taps Burgers and Brew, 825 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane.

Proceeds and charitable contributions will benefit the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation and its programs.

- SVFD Deputy Chief Frank Soto will start the remembrance with a speech at 6:45 a.m. Saturday at Spokane Valley Fire Department’s administration building, 2120 N. Wilbur Rd., according to an SVFD news release.

At 6:59 a.m. - when the World Trade Center South Tower fell - bells will ring throughout the SVFD fire stations. A moment of silence will then be held, and the SVFD foyer will remain open until 12 p.m. to guests for personal reflection or remembrance.

A 1,200-pound column from one of the Twin Towers that collapsed is in the administration building’s entryway.

- Spokane County Fire District 8 is livestreaming a ceremony on Facebook at 6:45 a.m. Check the Spokane County Fire District 8 Facebook page for the livestream.

- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a public memorial ceremony that will include a flag presentation, prayer and speakers starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Silver Lake Mall, 200 W. Hanley Ave., in Coeur d’Alene. Gold star families of Kootenai County will be honored .

- A flag-raising ceremony involving the Coeur d’Alene fire and police departments will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at Fallen Heroes Plaza, Cherry Hill Park, 1718 N. 15th St., Coeur d’Alene. This will be a small ceremony with no speeches, according to the CDAFD’s Facebook page. Masking and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

- The city of Pullman, Pullman Police Department and Pullman Fire Department will hold a memorial ceremony 11 a.m. Saturday at Pullman City Hall, 190 S.E. Crestview Street, according to a city news release. It will include a flag-raising and -lowering, words from Mayor Glenn Johnson, Police Chief Gary Jenkins and Fire Chief Mike Heston, as well as a moment of silence.