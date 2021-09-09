The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 75° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Business

McDonald’s introducing McPlant vegan burger in UK, Ireland

UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 9, 2021

The McPlant burger is shown in this photo provided by the company.  (Associated Press)
The McPlant burger is shown in this photo provided by the company.  (Associated Press)
By Dee-Ann Durbin Associated Press

McDonald’s will begin selling a vegan burger in the United Kingdom and Ireland this month.

The McPlant burger, developed with Beyond Meat, features a plant-based patty on a vegan sesame bun with vegan cheese, vegan sauce and other toppings. Both the patty and cheese are made with pea protein.

The McPlant will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s sandwiches with dedicated utensils. It will go on sale in 10 restaurants this month before being rolled out to 250 more later this fall. The McPlant will be sold in all McDonald’s in the U.K. and Ireland in 2022.

The Chicago-based burger giant said Thursday that vegan burgers have appeared on menus in some of its regions before. But this is the first time a vegan burger – accredited by the Vegetarian Society – will be sold by McDonald’s in the U.K. and Ireland.

The company said it decided to make the McPlant vegan to meet customer expectations in the U.K. and Ireland. It has not said when the McPlant will go on sale in the U.S.

McDonald’s announced its partnership with El Segundo, California-based Beyond Meat in February. It has also tested the McPlant burger in Denmark, Sweden and Austria, but in all of those markets, McDonald’s used regular cheese and mayonnaise, so the sandwich wasn’t vegan.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Business