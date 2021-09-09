Music calendar

Smells Like Nirvana (A Tribute to Nirvana) – Nirvana tribute band. Tickets purchased prior to rescheduled date are valid. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $13-$45. (866) 468-7623.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Rewind – Classic rock. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 5:30 p.m. Dry Fly Distilling Tasting Room, 1021 W. Riverside Ave. (509) 489-2112.

Baker and Packwood – Rock. Friday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Stagecoach West (canceled) – Country/classic rock/pop. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Spokane Valley Eagles, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Bridges Home – Celtic, bluegrass, blues and roots featuring a variety of multi-instrumentalists. Details at harringtonoperahouse.org. Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. Harrington Opera House, 19 S. Third St., Harrington. Donation. (509) 253-4719.

WSU Faculty Artist Series – Featuring soprano Julie Anne Wieck with Sophia Tegart, flute; David Turnbull, trumpet; Jacqueline Wilson, bassoon; Jill Schneider, organ; Elena Panchenko, piano. Friday, 7:30-9 p.m. Washington State University, Bryan Hall Theatre, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Free. (509) 335-4148.

Leon Atkinson – Classical guitar. Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Tame Impala – Alternative/indie pop. Slow Rush Tour with Perfume Genius. Rescheduled from Aug. 6. Original tickets still valid. Friday, 8 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $147-$358. (509) 785-6262.

The Monkees Farewell Tour – Pop/rock. Featuring songs that spans the band’s entire career. Friday, 8 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $47.50-$95. (509) 279-7000.

Ghost Heart – Post-hardcore. With Day Shadow and Better Daze. Friday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $5. (206) 499-9173.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Friday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Jarvis Skinner Quartet – Jazz. Friday, 9 p.m. Rico’s Pub, 200 E. Main St., Pullman. Free. (509) 332-6566.

Seven Lions Presents Chronicles III – Electronic dance music. Featuring Seven Lions, Nghtmre, Boombox Cartel, Jason Ross, Mitis, Trivecta, Gem and Tauri and more. Saturday, 2 p.m. Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George. $96-$192. (509) 785-6262.

Kicho – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Post Falls Brewing Co., 112 N. Spokane St., Post Falls. (208) 773-7301.

BareGrass – Folk/bluegrass trio. Saturday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Mark Holt – Singer-songwriter. Saturday, 7 p.m. Post Ride, 314 N. Third St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 966-4022.

River City Roots – Folk. With Dubbest. Saturday, 7:30-11:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

The Allman Betts Band – Rock/country. With Marc Ford and the River Kittens. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $38-$60. (509) 624-1200.

Blake Braley – Funk/soul. Saturday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep – Hip-hop/rap. With All Day Trey. Saturday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Mike and Sadie – Father/daughter duo on guitar and percussion. Saturday, 8 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Right Front Burner – Funk/soul trio. Saturday, 9 p.m. 219 Lounge, 219 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 263-5673.

Ballers Ball – Featuring Rich Homie Quan, Paul Wall, DJ Luke Nasty. Hip-hop. Saturday, 9 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $40. (866) 468-7623.

The Bedspins – Rock ‘n’ roll. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.

Sara Brown Band – Blues/R&B/pop. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene City Park, 415 Fort Grounds Drive, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2252.

Hoodoo Udu – Blues/rock. Sunday, 3 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Post Falls. (208) 773-5816.

Ryan Larsen Trio – Country. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $15. (509) 747-3903.

Voodoo Church – Blues. Sunday, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Stormin’ Norman’s Shipfaced Saloon, 12303 E. Trent Ave. (509) 862-4852.

Northwest Bachfest Presents: Eroica Trio – A two-night concert featuring Zuill Bailey, artistic director with Eroica Trio; Sara Parkins, violin; Sara Sant’Ambrogio, cello; and Erika Nickrenz, piano. Monday and Tuesday, 7 p.m. Barrister Winery, 1213 W. Railroad Ave. $45 general admission; $20 student (per performance). (509) 326-4942.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host Truck Mills invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

UI Music: Karen Esquivel and Gustavo Castro-Ramirez – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Lionel Hampton School of Music and enjoy an evening of music featuring contralto Karen Esquivel and pianist Gustavo Castro-Ramirez. Tuesday, 7:30-9 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Deep Sea Diver – Indie rock. With Cathedral Pearls. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $12-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Lucas Brown – Singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Louis the Child – Electronic dance music. With Jai Wolf and Evan Giia. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $30 advance; $40 day of. (888) 929-7849.

John Firshi – Blues/folk/Latin singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Idaho Pour Authority, 203 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 290-2280.

Katy Kirby – Singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $13-$15. (206) 499-9173.

Kristen Marlo – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 4:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Wine Cellars, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road, Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 747-3903.

Celloist Karen Hawkins and Violinist Lori DeGuire – Performing pop orchestra, classics and more. Part of the Mac’s Thursday Night Live. Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free for members; $6 nonmembers. (509) 456-3931.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. (509) 838-7815.

Jason Aldean: Back in the Saddle – Country. With Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave. $51.75-$117. (800) 325-7328.

Billy Strings – Bluegrass guitar. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $39.50 advance; $45 day of. (888) 929-7849.

Foreigner (sold out) – Rock. With Lita Ford. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights. $49-$99. (509) 481-2800.

UI Music: An Evening of Chamber Music – Chamber music featuring Lionel Hampton School of Music faculty. Thursday, 7:30-8:30 p.m. UI Lionel Hampton School of Music, 1012 S. Deakin St., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6231.

Carter Hudson – Singer-songwriter. Thursday, 8 p.m. 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Country Music Night With Last Chance Band – Country. Thursday, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.

Zan – Metal. Release show for the new album “Behold the Key.” With Steaksauce Mustache, Xingaia, Foes and Bone Prison. Sept. 17, 6-11 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10 online; $13 doors. (509) 863-8098.

Colby Acuff and Paul Ward – Singer-songwriter. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. (208) 457-8950.

Daniel Hall – Folk-rock singer-songwriter. Sept. 17, 7 p.m. Fischin’ Hole Saloon, 114 E. Lake St., Medical Lake. (509) 299-6114.

WSU Faculty Artist Series: Shannon Scott – clarinet. With music from China, India, Finland, Germany and the U.S. Watch in person or on the WSU Pullman Music YouTube channel. Sept. 17, 7:30-8:30 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. (509) 335-3564.

UI Music: Camille Ortiz and Gustavo Castro-Ramirez – Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with LHSOM and an evening of music featuring soprano Camille Ortiz and pianist Gustavo Castro-Ramirez. Sept. 17, 7:30-9 p.m. University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. $7 general admission; $5 students and seniors. (208) 885-6111.

Carmen Jane – Pop/alternative. Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $10-$12. (206) 499-9173.

Heather King Band – Cover band. Sept. 17, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Desperate8s – Blues-rock. Sept. 17, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

Rock Candy – Rock/dance. Sept. 17, 9 p.m. Moose Lounge, 401 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 664-7901.