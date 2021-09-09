Prep roundup: Emily Todd factors on three goals, North Central girls soccer downs Shadle Park

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

North Central 3, Shadle Park 1: Emily Todd had a goal and two assists and the Wolfpack (1-1) beat the Highlanders (0-3) in a nonleague game. Abby Liezen made six saves for NC.

Pullman 4, East Valley 0: Megan Limburg had a goal and an assist and the visiting Greyhounds (2-1) shut out the Knights (0-3) in nonleague play.

West Valley 2, University 1: The visiting Eagles (2-0) edged the Titans (1-1-1). Details were unavailable.

Riverside 9, Medical Lake 0: Bree Waldrin scored three goals and the Rams (1-1) defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-2) in a Northeast A match. Maci Clauson and Hayley MacDonald added two goals apiece for Riverside.

Freeman 11, Newport 0: Morgan Lamotte scored five goals, Makayla Werner added three goals and two assists and the Scotties (3-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-2, 0-2) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 2, Reardan 2: Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 10, Priest River 0: Details were unavailable.

Slowpitch

Mead 10, Gonzaga Prep 9: Rylie Carr delivered a walk-off single with the bases loaded and the Panthers (1-1) edged the visiting Bulldogs (1-1) in a nonleague matchup on Thursday. Carr went 2 for 5 and drove in four runs. Kayla Wende had two hits and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Cheney 6, Lewis and Clark 5: Maddie McDowell had three hits with a double and two RBIs and the Blackhawks (2-0) defeated the visiting Tigers (1-1) in a nonleague game. Pyper Cagle had two hits, including a triple. Mia Ashcroft pitched six shutout innings in relief to secure the win for Cheney.

Rogers 17, East Valley 9: Jamie Olsen went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs and the Pirates (1-1) downed the visiting Knights (1-1) in nonleague action.

Mt. Spokane 13, Ridgeline 1: Gracie Boe went 2 for 3 with two doubles and scored twice and the Wildcats (2-0) defeated the visiting Falcons (0-2) in a nonleague game. Mackenzie Sternod went 1 for 2 and scored for Ridgeline.

Ferris 21, Central Valley 20: Abby Colton singled to score Addison Cook in the bottom of the eighth and the Saxons (1-0) walked-off the Bears (0-2) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Sage Caldiera went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Emma LaRue had three hits and three RBIs for Ferris. CV hit three home runs, one each by Emily Schulhauser, Sofia Morales and Tayler Branum. Morales went 4 for 5 with five RBIs.

University 14, Shadle Park 0: Jade Eldridge had three hits, including a grand slam in the third inning, and drove in five runs and the visiting Titans (2-0) defeated the Highlanders (0-3) in a nonleague game. Autumn Hibbs limited Shadle Park to two hits over five innings.

Volleyball

Mead 3, University 0: Cassie Moeller had eight kills, Mia Tunison added four aces and the visiting Panthers (1-0) topped the Titans (1-1) 25-13, 25-7, 25-16 in a nonleague match.

Lake City 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Hannah Stoddard had 23 kills and the visiting Timberwolves (5-1) beat the Tigers (1-1) 25-16, 25-19, 25-16 in a nonleague game.

Ferris 3, Cheney 0: Gretta Lawson had 18 digs and the visiting Saxons (1-0) swept the Blackhawks (0-1) 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 in a nonleague match.

Colfax 3, Pullman 1: Asher Cai had 18 kills and the Bulldogs (1-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (0-1) 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 in a nonleague match.

Ephrata 3, West Valley 1: Kendall Focht had 16 kills but the visiting Eagles (1-2) fell to the Tigers (2-0) in a nonleague match.

Northeast A

Colville 3, Chewelah 0: Mckenna Riggear had 13 kills and four blocks and the Indians (2-0) swept the Cougars (0-2) 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 in a nonleague game. Mia Bellevue led Chewelah in assists with 15.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Jessica Stires had 14 kills, Maniko Patterson recorded 28 digs and the visiting Eagles (1-0) defeated the Stags (0-2) 25-14, 25-13, 25-9.

Northeast 2B

Asotin 3, Pomeroy 2: Haylee Appleford had 16 assists and three blocks and the visiting Panthers (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-1) 25-23, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25, 15-8 in a nonleague game.

Northport 3, Kettle Falls 1: The Mustangs (1-0) topped the visiting Bulldogs (0-2) 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-23 in a nonleague match.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 3, Timberlake 1: Madison Symons had 13 kills and four aces and the Vikings (2-2) defeated the Tigers (0-2) 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15 in a nonleague match.

Lakeland 3, Coeur d’Alene 2: The Hawks (4-5) topped the Vikings (2-3) 19-25, 25-12, 13-25, 25-19, 15-13 in a nonleague match.

Moscow 3, Post Falls 2: Details were unavailable.