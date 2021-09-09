Video shows Yellowstone wolf nipping a grizzly’s butt
UPDATED: Thu., Sept. 9, 2021
On Sept. 4, a visitor at Yellowstone National Park took a video of a gray wolf nipping a grizzly bear in the butt three times.
Check out the video below:
The man who filmed it wrote on a Yellowstone National Park Facebook page:
“WATCH THIS WOLF BITE A GRIZZLY (3 times). We were watching wolves at Crystal Creek near Slough Creek (YNP) at daybreak when this wolf decided to nip the bear. Crazy wolves, these. September 4, 2021.”
