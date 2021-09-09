What to know about each game on the Seahawks’ 2021 NFL schedule

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

Here’s what we know about the Seahawks’ 2021 season – they almost certainly won’t finish .500 now that the schedule has expanded to 17 games (Seattle has only one tie in its history).

Seattle, and all NFC teams, get the tough end of the 17-game slate this year, forced to play nine road games with an added contest against an AFC team.

Here’s a quick look at each game.

Sept. 12 – at Indianapolis: Colts have had a ton of injuries in the preseason, making this game appear a little more favorable for Seattle. As this was written, quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to play. History, though, is on Seattle’s side there – the Seahawks are 4-0 against Wentz, 5-0 if you include his brief start in the wild-card game in 2020.

Sept. 19 – vs. Tennessee: Julio Jones and A.J. Brown will be a stiff test for Seattle’s secondary, as will Derrick Henry, fresh off a 2,027-yard rushing season, in the Titans’ first visit to Seattle since 2013.

Sept. 26 – at Minnesota: Yes, the Seahawks seem to play the Vikings every year – this is the sixth meeting since 2015, plus one more in the playoffs. The Seahawks have won every one, taking eight straight against Minnesota since 2009.

Oct. 3 – at San Francisco: Will it be Jimmy Garoppolo or Trey Lance behind center? More important, can the Seahawks get another season sweep of the 49ers as they did a year ago? A healthier SF team won’t make that easy.

Oct. 7 – vs. Rams: Strong safety Jamal Adams, at his news conference the day he signed his extension, said he was well aware Seattle plays the Rams in the fifth game of the season. Adams likely isn’t the only one.

Oct. 17 – at Pittsburgh: Here’s Seattle’s “17th game’’ for this season as NFC West teams play a game at a team from the AFC North. Last time Seattle was in Pittsburgh, in 2019, Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury and the Seahawks held on late to win.

Oct. 25 – vs. New Orleans: On the night former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck gets inducted into the Ring of Honor, expect lots of flashbacks to the Beastquake game. But there can never be too many.

Oct. 31 – vs. Jacksonville: Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and Seattle’s last two offensive coordinators, Brian Schottenheimer and Darrell Bevell, will all be in town when the Jags try to show they aren’t just dressing up as an NFL team.

Nov. 14 – at Green Bay: Is this the last time Seattle will play a Packers team quarterbacked by Aaron Rodgers? Rodgers is 6-3 all-time against the Seahawks in the regular season (but 0-1 in the playoffs) with a 12-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Nov. 21 – vs. Arizona: The Cardinals seem like one of the mystery teams in the NFL, with coach Kliff Kingsbury and QB Kyler Murray entering their third seasons. No word (at press time) on if Larry Fitzgerald will play this season. Fitzgerald has 195 receptions for 2,241 yards in 33 games against Seattle.

Nov. 29 – at Washington: A Thanksgiving weekend trip to the nation’s capital could see Seattle face off against quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for the fifth time since 2012, and all with different teams (the others being Buffalo, Tennessee, the Jets and Miami, all Seattle wins).

Dec. 5 – vs. San Francisco: The Seahawks have a short turnaround for a game that could carry significant NFC West and playoff meaning. 49ers will be coming off a home game against Minnesota the previous Sunday.

Dec. 12 – at Houston: The Seahawks had better not have problems in Houston against a Texans team that looks like the worst in the NFL. The last two meetings were among the most memorable games in Seahawks history – a 17-point comeback in 2013 and Russell Wilson’s career-high 452 passing yards in 2017.

Dec. 19 – at Los Angeles Rams: The Seahawks get the advantage of the Rams playing on a short week – with Los Angeles playing at Arizona the previous Monday. The Seahawks have lost their last three games in Los Angeles, the last win a 16-10 victory in 2017.

Dec. 26 – vs. Chicago: This is the Bears’ second visit to Seattle since 2009 and the first since 2015, a 26-0 Seahawks win. Will Andy Dalton still be the QB or will Chicago have turned things over to Justin Fields?

Jan. 2 – vs. Detroit: Hard to know what to expect out of the Lions this season in their first year under coach Dan Campbell and with their new quarterback, Jared Goff. The Lions allowed the second most points in NFL history last year, 519, behind only the 1980 Baltimore Colts.

Jan. 9 – at Arizona: For the second straight year, the Seahawks will end the regular season in Glendale – but this time against the Cardinals instead of the 49ers, who were forced to play there late last season.