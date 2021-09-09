What’s Worth Watching: ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘On the Verge,’ ‘Kin,’ ‘Ultra City Smiths’ + ‘Star Trek’

With a few new releases and older favorites, this week’s TV recommendations include a wide range of genres from comedy and sports to drama and science fiction.

‘Ted Lasso’ (2020)

Former American football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) makes his way to England to take a crack at coaching soccer, that is, European football. Heartwarming, wholesome and seriously binge-able whether or not you like sports, “Ted Lasso” should be at the top of everyone’s to-watch lists. Season one and all released episodes of season two of “Ted Lasso” are available on AppleTV+.

‘On the Verge’ (2021)

Created by and starring Julie Delpy, this pre-pandemic dramedy follows a chef, a single mom, an heiress and a job seeker as they navigate their way through the ups and downs of midlife womanhood. “On the Verge” is available on Netflix.

‘Kin’ (2021)

Just released from a stint behind bars, Michael (Charlie Cox) returns home to his family in Dublin in search of work. Starring “Game of Thrones’ ” Aiden Gillen, “Kin” follows the members of Michael’s family as they fight their way through a gang war. “Kin” is available on AMC+.

‘Ultra City Smiths’ (2021)

Voiced by a host of comedy acting talents including John C. Reilly, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, “Ultra City Smiths” is a six-episode stop-motion-animated, adult dramedy series about two detectives in a war against corruption as they work to track down Ultra City’s last honest politician, Carpenter K. Smith, after his mysterious disappearance.

The job is a dangerous one, but detectives Johnson (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Mills (Jimmi Simpson) may just be up to the task. “Ultra City Smiths” is available on AMC+.

‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ (1987)

This week, in honor of the 55th anniversary of Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek” series, it seemed appropriate to recommend revisiting some of the best of what “Star Trek” has to offer. And, in my opinion as a Trekkie, that’s always going to be the sequel series.

The special effects may be out of date, and some of the dialogue (those horrible poker scenes) may drag, but all in all, it’s better than I remembered. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is available on Netflix.