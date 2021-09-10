The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Etter Ranch trailhead may open in late October

Paul Knowles walks on the Etter Ranch trail near the Spokane Valley last Tuesday. Volunteers are in the process of building trails on the 230-acre parcel of land. Those trails are expected to open to the public in October. (Eli Francovich/The Spokesman-Review)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The Etter Ranch hiking area south of the Antoine Peak Conservation Area is slated to open in late October.

Spokane County purchased the 231-acre property in 2019 using conservation futures’ money. Since then, volunteers have built a network of trails. The county is waiting for construction of a trailhead which could start “any day,”  Knowles said.

Eventually, trails in Etter Ranch will connect with Antoine Peak’s existing network.

