Etter Ranch trailhead may open in late October
Fri., Sept. 10, 2021
The Etter Ranch hiking area south of the Antoine Peak Conservation Area is slated to open in late October.
Spokane County purchased the 231-acre property in 2019 using conservation futures’ money. Since then, volunteers have built a network of trails. The county is waiting for construction of a trailhead which could start “any day,” Knowles said.
Eventually, trails in Etter Ranch will connect with Antoine Peak’s existing network.
