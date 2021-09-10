Sacred Heart: ‘Everybody in the ICU on a ventilator is not vaccinated’

Local hospital and health care leaders have a message for the Spokane community: do your part.

With the fifth wave of COVID-19 pushing weary health care providers to their limits, health officials asked community members to mask up everywhere they go and to get vaccinated.

Spokane hospitals are not yet rationing critical care yet, but providers are stretched to their limits taking care of the most COVID patients they ever have.

“This is very concerning, and we don’t know what’s going to happen down the road,” Dr. David O’Brien, MultiCare’s chief executive in the Inland Northwest, told reporters Friday.

Among the four Spokane hospitals, there are 224 COVID-19 patients being treated for the virus.

All elective procedures have been halted at the four hospitals, and surgical staff have been diverted elsewhere to crowded emergency rooms, intensive care units and COVID wards.

Wait times are long in emergency rooms, and patients needing higher levels of care from rural surrounding areas are being put on wait lists for treatment.

“Everybody in the ICU on a ventilator is not vaccinated,” Peg Currie, chief executive of Providence Spokane hospitals, said. “This is a preventable disease.”

COVID patients on ventilators are not surviving at high rates, but those who do have long roads to recovery.

Dr. David Ward, a family physician at Kaiser Permanente, described his patients with COVID-19 symptoms months after their diagnosis.

Some are still on oxygen; others need inhalers to breathe; some haven’t returned to work because of the brain fog associated with long COVID.

“Collectively they say, ‘Please tell your patients (considering) getting the vaccines, don’t wait to get the illness like I did,’” Ward said.

The most recent surge of COVID patients has had ripple effects on the whole county’s system of health care.

CHAS health clinics had to pull back its community testing offerings due to staff shortages and the time it is taking providers to take care of much sicker patients in urgent care and primary care clinics.

CHAS is now offering patients at-home, mail-in testing for COVID-19 to keep staff treating patients with more acute needs.

Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velázquez said the health district is working on a community-based testing site with the Department of Health to take some of the pressure off of local providers.

Local hospitals are flexing staff and boarding patients in hallways or different parts of the hospital while they wait for an emergency room or ICU bed.

MultiCare Deaconess and Valley hospitals’ ICUs are full, O’Brien said, and so far the hospitals haven’t expanded those ICUs into other areas due to staffing challenges.

Providence has put in requests for more staff, but none have arrived yet.

“The big message here is we’re holding our own, but we’re stretched,” O’Brien told reporters Friday.

Hospital and health providers asked community members to wear masks indoors and outdoors in crowded settings and to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

They also recommended avoiding potential superspreader events. Currie encouraged the public to be cautious in attending big events like fairs, football games or weddings.

“If you do choose to go to an event indoors or outdoors, please mask up,” she said.